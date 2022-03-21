Apps4 Web Media Launches Online Platform to Provide Online Casino and Sports Betting Promo Codes and Bonus Offers Gambling Promo Codes intends to be the choice destination for online betting promo codes and bonuses in the United States

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online gambling is becoming widespread in the United States, with about 30 states declaring it legal and 18 that now allow Americans to perform online sports wagering, a report by Forbes shows. More states are expected to join in the legalization of online gambling in the United States, significantly increasing the already growing number of Americans that can legally make use of online casinos and sports betting platforms.

As the popularity of betting increases, gamblers are looking for additional support systems to prevent them from running into financial trouble. Betting on the Super Bowl, online casinos, and other sports platforms has become a common practice, and people want to receive enough value from the bets that they make even though they know that gambling is a 50-50 chance. Apps4 Web Media is pleased to announce the launch of GamblingPromoCodes.com . The new platform is primarily a sports betting aggregator that provides users with promo codes, bonus offers, and news updates.

Gambling Promo Codes intends to be the most extensive, most complete list of online casino and sportsbook promo codes. The platform will help online gamers place bets and enjoy mouthwatering benefits. "We are super excited to launch our new site for players in the US," explained Alex Windsor, CEO of Apps4 Web Media. "The iGaming and online sports betting market in the US is snowballing. We want to help players find the best value when it comes to betting and playing online."

Gambling is a fun but expensive hobby. Gambling Promo Codes is the largest provider of promo codes for gambling and can help Americans save money on gambling and reduce its cost, making it more fun and less time-consuming. Furthermore, Gambling Promo Codes makes it possible for gamblers to sort through the numerous sportsbooks and operators available to players in the United States. They also prevent players from getting involved with unlicensed and illegal casinos, generally available today.

Gambling Promo Codes will only feature licensed legal casino operators and sportsbooks. These include operators based in the US regulated by state gaming authorities like the NJ DGE, MGCB, and PGCB.

About Apps4 Web Media

Apps4 Web Media is a leading iGaming marketing company providing comparisons and reviews of licensed US sportsbooks and online casinos. The company was founded by Alex Windsor, who has been involved in the online gambling industry since 2012 and is a passionate advocate for safer online gambling.

