AARP The Magazine Celebrates Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards With a 20th Anniversary Special From Great Performances on PBS

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine unveiled the winners of its annual Movies for Grownups®Awards with a 20th anniversary special, featuring honorees from Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Dopesick, Hacks, House of Gucci, King Richard and more. Winners were announced during tonight's virtual event broadcast by Great Performances on PBS, hosted by Alan Cumming as part of #PBSForTheArts.

For two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers. Award-winning stage and film actor Alan Cumming kicked off the show with a musical opening parody of "Cabaret." The star-studded ceremony also included a touching tribute from Academy Award winner Goldie Hawn to Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award honoree Lily Tomlin, who spoke hilariously about being a proud grownup.

Tomlin joins an illustrious list of previous AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement honorees, including George Clooney, Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon and Sharon Stone.

Other highlights of the evening included a special appearance by actress Saniyya Sidney, who presented the Best Actor award to "on-screen dad" Will Smith for his role in King Richard. Film director Aaron Sorkin presented the Best Actress award to Nicole Kidman for portraying both Lucille Ball and Lucille-Ball-as-Lucy-Ricardo in Being the Ricardos. Michael Keaton took home Best Actor (TV) honors, sharing the deeply personal importance of his role in Dopesick. Director Kenneth Branagh received Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups for Belfast, explaining that it's a memoir of a sort, about growing up during the conflict in Northern Ireland.

AARP's Movies for Grownups® Awards continued its tradition of awarding high-quality performances in TV/streaming categories. Winners included Mare of Easttown for Best Limited Series/TV Movie and Ted Lasso for Best TV Series.

"We are thrilled to share this year's Movies for Grownups Awards honorees during our 20th anniversary special," said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. "Even in a pandemic, creators continue to raise the bar, captivating audiences and giving us all a bit of solace during trying times. Twenty years is quite a milestone to celebrate, and we wish all our nominees and honorees a heartfelt congratulations."

The complete list of the Annual Movies for Grownups Awards winners:

Career Achievement: Lily Tomlin

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Belfast

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman ( Being the Ricardos )

Best Actor: Will Smith ( King Richard )

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard )

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto ( House of Gucci )

Best Director: Jane Campion ( The Power of the Dog )

Best Screenwriter: Tony Kushner ( West Side Story )

Best Ensemble: Nightmare Alley

Best Intergenerational Movie: CODA

Best Buddy Picture: Finch

Best Time Capsule: Spencer

Best Grownup Love Story: Cyrano

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Foreign Film/Best International Film: Sheep Without a Shepherd ( China )

Best Actress (TV/Streaming): Jean Smart ( Hacks )

Best Actor (TV/Streaming): Michael Keaton ( Dopesick )

Best TV Series: Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Mare of Easttown

To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups.

