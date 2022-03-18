With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 254 Percent, Hip Rock Star Ranks No. 54 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent.

MIAMI, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Hip Rock Star Advertising is No. 54 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

The Hip Rock Star team brings their unique skill set and industry know-how to create, produce, and execute every forward-thinking initiative developed for clients. The Hip Rock Star Team flanks President and CEO Jessica Garrett Modkins. From Left to Right Basil Lewis, April Garrett, Roy Modkins, Brandi Adeyemi, Ucal Whittingham, Brandace Dean, and Chadz Glenn. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be ranked among Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast region. This accomplishment is a reflection of our team's dedication to building a center of excellence for our clients and partners," said Jessica Garrett Modkins, President and Founder of Hip Rock Star Advertising. "Hip Rock Star has had the opportunity to build and sustain one of the fastest-growing companies despite the pandemic. This remarkable achievement was made possible by hard work, smart pivots, incredible leadership, and top-notch teamwork. Our growth is a direct reflection of our company values."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region's economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

