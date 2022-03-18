Westell® Unveils New ProtectLink™ UHF & VHF Series of Bi-Directional Amplifiers

Westell's ProtectLink series offers the most customizable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for Public Safety Emergency Responder Communications Enhancement Systems (ERCES) and Private Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Services.

AURORA, Ill., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westell, a leading provider of high-performance in-building wireless solutions, introduced a new series of UHF & VHF Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs) in the ProtectLink line of public safety and private land mobile radio products today.

New! Westell ProtectLink Public Safety Series UHF & VHF Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs) (PRNewswire)

First responders must be able to communicate and respond quickly during emergencies to save lives. The ProtectLink series provides seamless in-building communication coverage even in the most challenging environments. Listed to the UL 2524 Standard, second edition, In-Building 2-Way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems, ProtectLink meets or exceeds current National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and International Fire Code (IFC) guidelines, regulations, and standards.

"We're working to back up our first responders with communications systems that meet or exceed all standards set by the public safety experts in this field. As ERCES enforcement and mandates become more stringent, our ProtectLink products, sales team, and support staff are positioned to support these important, critical infrastructure networks. We look forward to educating the market about our industry-leading BDAs that are easy to install, software upgradable products that meet or exceed current industry standards," said J. J. Swartwood, Westell Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

The ProtectLink series of public safety products represent the next generation of in-building wireless coverage for first responders as required by NFPA 1221 and IFC 510 building codes. These new UHF & VHF BDAs are Listed to UL 62368-1 and UL 508A (UL50E Type 4), and also certified to FCC Part 90.

"Westell's goal is to provide the most comprehensive solution set of in-building wireless products and equipment on the market," Swartwood said. "With the introduction of our new UHF & VHF ProtectLink BDAs, we just took a huge step toward accomplishing that goal through a product that is built for flexibility, reliability, and a low total cost of ownership."

Commercial and industrial sectors also utilize the quick, secure, and reliable communication benefits of private land mobile radio systems to optimize resources and site management. The new ProtectLink UHF & VHF BDAs offer a broad range of flexibility and customization starting with the choice between an integrated duplex or simplex configuration. ProtectLink BDAs maximize the return on your workforce LMR and ERCES communication investments with configuration versatility, greater control, and easier installation.

Features packed into all versions and configurations include:

Listed to UL 2524, UL 62368-1, UL 50E Type 4

Intelligent oscillation management, self-healing

Emergency power off (EPO)

Full-featured, easy-to-use web GUI

Built-in isolation testing

Dry contact alarm port for an optional remote annunciator panel with a distance of up to 3,000'

85dB downlink gain, 85dB uplink

Support for P25 phase 1 & 2

3-year warranty

General availability of ProtectLink UHF & VHF BDA Class A and Class B models is scheduled for May of 2022. Westell is showcasing the new UHF & VHF BDAs at the IWCE Conference and Expo in Las Vegas March 23-24, 2022 at booth #1614, and at the NFPA Conference and Expo in Boston June 6-9, 2022 at booth #1109. Visit our website for upcoming UHF & VHF BDA training and certification opportunities. For more product information visit the UHF Bi-Directional Amplifiers or the VHF Bi-Directional Amplifiers product pages.

About Westell:

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance wireless infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com or email Customer Service at customerservice@westell.com or (800) 377-8766.

Westell Technologies, Inc. (Pink: WSTL) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Twitter: @Westell_Tech

Westell Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westell Technologies, Inc.