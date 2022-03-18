Two Insurance Powerhouses Join ennabl's Board

Jim Hackbarth & Jack Butcher on board to transform the Insurtech space.

GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech trailblazer ennabl recently made news after securing a $4M seed round. Now, ennabl is announcing that two prominent insurance industry leaders, Jim Hackbarth, former President & CEO of Assurex Global, and Jack Butcher, President at Hagerty, have joined their board of directors.

Jim Hackbarth is a senior advisor to and former President & CEO of Assurex Global, the world's largest privately-held risk management and commercial insurance brokerage group. Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance and other industries to the ennabl Board Room. Beginning his career as an IBM sales rep, Jim also held senior management positions at Price Waterhouse, Policy Management Systems, and Agency Management Systems (AMS). Prior to joining Assurex in 2003, Jim was the founder and CEO of Cornerstone Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based consulting firm handling executive recruiting, venture capital activities, and acquisition due diligence.

"I believe that ennabl has the potential to radically change how insurance brokers work, allowing them to combine their years of expertise serving clients with the power of a data-centric platform that will give them insight into their business. I am thrilled to see that ennabl is arming the brokerage community for the ongoing fight with the online-only brokers," said Hackbarth.

Jack Butcher, ennabl's other new board member, currently serves as President at Hagerty, an American automotive lifestyle and membership company and the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for classic vehicles. In his current role, Jack is responsible for maximizing stakeholder value and growing Hagerty's global insurance business, particularly outside the U.S.

Prior to his role at Hagerty, Jack served as the national business leader of Commercial Lines and Business Development for Marsh & McLennan Agency as well as other client service, sales, and business leadership roles with other MMC companies. Butcher began his insurance career with Chubb Insurance as a property and casualty underwriter.

About ennabl, Butcher remarked, "I've seen a lot of different technologies and approaches in the Insurtech space, and I think that Kabir and the team have an opportunity to build something unique; A technology company focused solely on maximizing the effectiveness of insurance producers."

With their platform, ennabl provides producers, agents, and brokers with the technology and tools they need to gather customer and industry data and streamline the client acquisition and servicing processes. By getting agents out of the data entry process, producers can spend more time servicing clients and building their business.

About ennabl

ennabl was created by Kabir Syed, founder, and former CEO of RiskMatch, and former managing director at Marsh. Syed brought together a world-class team of engineers, data experts, interface designers, and industry veterans to build a platform that will totally transform the way insurance brokers conduct business. With this tool, brokers will spend less time keeping data current and more time focusing on their clients' experiences, improving their bottom line.

