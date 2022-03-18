Delta Vacations Redefines NFTs with Nice Free Trips Giveaway

Delta Vacations rolls out social media giveaway program to promote leisure travel.

ATLANTA , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Vacations, a Delta Air Lines company, is giving away five NFTs — that's Nice Free Trips — through a social media sweepstakes.

"In a world that's craving fewer screens and more experiences, our team is leaning into NFTs by giving it our own spin—Nice. Free. Trips.," said Brian Canning, Vice President of Business Growth, Marketing and Product at Delta Vacations. "There is just no substitute for the feeling of having a vacation to look forward to, and we're thrilled to be able to help people get back out there and experience the world again. Everyone deserves it."

As part of their five-day 'NFT' sweepstakes, Delta Vacations is offering five Nice Free Trips to destinations including Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Nassau, Bahamas. Each Nice Free Trip includes airfare along with a four-night hotel stay and a curated activity/experience for each winner and a guest. The program aims to accelerate the growing momentum of leisure travel, using social media to drive program awareness and participation with video content and a series of cheeky posts that poke fun at the intangibility of NFTs.

The sweepstakes is free to enter and runs from March 16 to March 22.

You can enter the sweepstakes via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or the dedicated landing page. For more information or to enter, visit www.NiceFreeTrips.com .

About Delta Vacations – Delta Vacations, a Delta Air Lines company, offers travelers the opportunity to go beyond the flight with convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners to more than 330 destinations in 67 countries worldwide. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Customers can find more information about vacation offerings at delta.com/vacations , or by calling 1-800-800-1504 . You can also follow Delta Vacations on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

*Trip = flight, hotel, activity for two. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Entry is open to residents of 50 U.S. states who are 18 years of age or older. Enter between March 18 and March 22, 2022. Sponsor: Delta Vacations.

Full rules available at: www.NiceFreeTrips.com

