ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTED ICONS & ROCK LEGENDS DEF LEPPARD ARE BACK WITH NEW ALBUM 'DIAMOND STAR HALOS' ON MAY 27th

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTED ICONS & ROCK LEGENDS DEF LEPPARD ARE BACK WITH NEW ALBUM 'DIAMOND STAR HALOS' ON MAY 27th

PRE-ORDER HERE

DEF LEPPARD SHARES NEW SINGLE "KICK" - LISTEN HERE

FEATURING 15 NEW TRACKS WITH A VERY SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE ON TWO TRACKS FROM MULTI-GRAMMY WINNER ALISON KRAUSS

DEF LEPPARD'S 36 CITY US & CANADA STADIUM TOUR WITH MÖTLEY CRÜE SET TO KICK OFF ON JUNE 16th IN ATLANTA, GA

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to ignite 2022, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard return with their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos [UMe], on May 27th, 2022. It marks the band's first new work since 2015's chart-topping self-titled, Def Leppard. It is available for pre-order now in multiple configurations, including a Deluxe Edition, 2-LP Vinyl, Digital formats and more. Exclusive bundles including newly designed album merch have also launched. Pre-order on the band's official store—HERE.

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME® INDUCTED ICONS & ROCK LEGENDS DEF LEPPARD ARE BACK WITH NEW ALBUM 'DIAMOND STAR HALOS' ON MAY 27th (PRNewswire)

To herald the arrival of Diamond Star Halos, the UK quintet—Joe Elliott [vocals], Rick Savage [bass], Rick Allen [drums], Phil Collen [guitar], and Vivian Campbell [guitar]— have just shared a powerful and rip-roaring new rock single entitled "Kick." The song thrusts into an anthemic stadium-ready frenzy kickstarted with driving guitars and bombastic drums woven into its musical fabric. Meanwhile, the chorus has all the makings of another iconic Leppard hit with its skyscraping vocals and melodies the band has become synonymous for. The artwork for Diamond Star Halos is art in itself. The design follows pedigree with their instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the UK based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.

Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video very soon. Following the album's release, Def Leppard will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Over the past two years, Def Leppard recorded Diamond Star Halos simultaneously in three different countries with Joe in Ireland, Sav in England, and Phil, Vivian, and Rick in the United States. Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule, they poured all of their energy into crafting 15 meaningful tracks with a mixture of classic spirit meets modern fire. Thematically, they nodded to their earliest collective influences such as David Bowie, T. Rex, and Mott The Hoople, among others. The title itself notably references T. Rex's "Bang a Gong (Get It On)." However, they didn't embark on this journey alone. The multi-Grammy award winning and legendary artist Alison Krauss lent her instantly recognizable and angelic voice to "This Guitar" and "Lifeless," while David Bowie pianist Mike Garson performs on "Goodbye For Good This Time" and "Angels (Can't Help You Now)."

Check out the full tracklisting below.

2022 is the year of Def Leppard.

TRACKLISTING

Take What You Want Kick Fire It Up This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss ] SOS Emergency Liquid Dust U Rok Mi Goodbye For Good This Time All We Need Open Your Eyes Gimme A Kiss Angels (Can't Help You Now) Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss ] Unbreakable From Here To Eternity

TOUR DATES:

6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park 6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium 6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park 6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field 6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park 6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium 6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field 7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium 7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field 7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park 7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium 7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park 7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field 7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium 7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field 8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park 8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park 8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre 8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium 8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park 8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium 8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park 8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome 8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field 8/25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium 8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium 8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park 8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park 9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place 9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium 9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park 9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

FOLLOW DEF LEPPARD

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |YouTube | TikTok

(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Enterprises