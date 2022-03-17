Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Asst. Sheriff, Greg McCurdy, Appointed to Lassen Peak Advisory Committee

Combines 30-year Las Vegas Metro Police Dept Experience with Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Safety

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Greg McCurdy to its advisory committee.Mr. McCurdy serves as Managing Director of G. McCurdy Consulting (GMC). Prior to GMC, Retired Assistant Sheriff McCurdy completed a 30-year career with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD). While at LVMPD, his roles as Assistant Sheriff and Deputy Chief made him responsible for Special Operations, Homeland Security, and Investigations across a most unique major American city and county (Clark) – locations that require specialized public safety procedures to accommodate over 30 million tourists each year, primarily fueled by the Las Vegas gaming industry, but while more recently adding major professional sports and racing venues to the area.

Upon Asst. Sheriff McCurdy's retirement, he consulted to hotel and casino enterprises, where he built and led security and surveillance teams.Other professional endeavors included consultation for the National Football League (NFL) evaluating security practices at major sporting venues, as well as the affiliation of a major first-responder communication network used by law enforcement agencies across America.

He is a graduate of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas,FBI National Academy and Harvard's National Preparedness Leadership Program. He is a Lifetime Member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP),The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and a past member of ASIS International, the largest Professional Security Organization.

Lassen Peak's advisory committee consists of nationally recognized experts to address critically important issues such as civil rights, law enforcement policy and procedure, and key community perspectives as they relate to the introduction of Lassen Peak's upcoming products.The committee will provide insight and guidance into the methods and application of Lassen Peak's ground-breaking concealed weapon detection technology throughout its development, currently targeted for introduction to law enforcement departments and agencies in 2023.

Assistant Sheriff McCurdy states, "Lassen Peak's approach will broadly prepare law enforcement and private security agencies for a new process of detecting concealed threats without the contentious hands-on physical contact of the past.This is a new opportunity for officers and patrol individuals to take pause and consider the necessity of close quarter contact, potentially reducing dangerous altercations and injury."

Lassen Peak Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hatch Graham, states "Greg's range and diversity in public safety stems from decades of law enforcement combined with best practices at major private sports, entertainment, and gaming venues.Add to this his social justice awareness as a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and his technology competence as an affiliate of a leading first-responder communication network, and we gain the insight of an expert of all phases of public safety."

Lassen Peak is developing handheld technology that will allow highly accurate weapon detection to be conducted anywhere in the field, at a reasonably safe distance, and without physical contact – all while providing safeguards that protect civil rights and privacy, and while offering a path to a greater level of accountability than today's manual concealed weapons searches.

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle-area startup founded in 2019, which comprises a unique blend of industry technology leaders in ultra-highspeed wireless, imaging radar, geo-positioning and other technologies, public safety veterans in law enforcement, military, and high fan-volume entertainment industries, and civil rights and social justice leaders. Matching advanced technologies with the need for a transformation in public safety solutions in the field, the team is committed to providing law enforcement and society with safe and less contentious alternatives to the legacy methods of identifying concealed dangerous objects and weapons.

