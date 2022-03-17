The Must-Have Hair Removal Device this Spring is RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset

Spring is around the corner and RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi is the best tool to keep in your skincare arsenal and beauty box

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi , the painless at-home IPL hair removal handset that stops hair growth, is the new must-have beauty tool to get you ready for spring. IPL, which stands for "intense pulsed light," uses technology similar to laser hair removal but safe to use at home and a lot easier on your pocketbook. Compared to traditional hair removal methods, Lumi gives you baby-smooth skin without razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It uses advanced cooling technology which makes it less painful than waxing, and you can do it from the comfort of your home, on vacation, or during business travels.

How does it work?

RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi IPL Hair Removal Handset targets unwanted hairs at the root and destroys them with light pulses without burning or damaging your skin. It stops hair from growing back for long-term hair reduction. This means that those who use RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi can see noticeable results after just four uses and full results in twelve sessions. Lumi is FCC, CE, and RoHS certified for safe home use and can be utilized on any part of the body, like the underarms, face, legs, arms, and bikini area.

With a sleek, user-friendly design and six intensity levels, Lumi will help you be smooth in all the right places this spring.

What's inside the box?

Customers get RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi, a user's guide, a universal plug, plus a 90-day guarantee and a 1-year warranty.

LA-based lifestyle and beauty content creator, Chris Han , loves Lumi:

"I've been using the RoseSkinCo. Lumi Handset since its launch and I have no complaints. I've had laser hair removal done years ago, but I prefer the at-home IPL so much more. The convenience of being able to do it at home is a huge plus for me. And it doesn't hurt nearly as much as laser hair removal. I started using it on my legs, and I've moved to my underarms and upper lip. I love how versatile it is and my hairs have become much thinner and lighter over time. Can't wait until I'm completely hair free!"

About RoseSkinCo.'s Lumi:

Lumi: the new at-home IPL hair removal device that stops hair growth right in its tracks. It's specially made to make you feel amazing in your dolphin-smooth, baby-soft skin. We've taken our best-selling OG IPL Handset and made it even better. Lumi delivers permanent hair reduction with noticeable results after just 4 uses and full results in 12. Cheaper than laser, more convenient than shaving, and WAY less painful than waxing. Lumi is the future of hair removal.

About RoseSkinCo.

Founded in 2019, RoseSkinCo.'s goal is to make beauty simple. The first step is quick and easy long-term hair removal. It's your time to shine safely and effectively from the comfort of your own home. Follow them on social media @roseskinco.

