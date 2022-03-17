Hyperion Materials & Technologies wins Innovation Award at GrindTec for AM110™

New grade of carbide rod blanks used to machine superalloys recognized for outstanding performance

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company that develops hard and super-hard materials for a variety of industries and applications, collected an Innovation Award this week at the GrindTec trade show in Augsburg, Germany, for its AM110 grade of tungsten carbide rod blanks used to make tools for machining superalloys.

Hyperion's materials experts specially engineered grade AM110 to optimize the hardness, toughness and galling resistance required for machining superalloys in today's demanding industrial applications. Some of the targeted markets include aerospace, medical and energy, where quality and productivity are critical to manufacturing precision components.

"Winning this award is a testament to the hard work of everyone on the Hyperion team," said JP Camardo, General Manager of Carbide Rods at Hyperion. "From the teams in the field to the research and development group, it was a true team effort to develop the ideal composition with grade AM110, delivering a product that provides a superior balance between wear, galling and toughness for superalloy machining."

The GrindTec trade fair and sponsor Fachverband der Präzisionswerkzeugmechaniker e.V. (FDPW) (FDPW) are awarding prizes for products, processes and services that stand out due to their innovative strength and outstanding performance.

Testing at Hyperion demonstrated that end milling tools made with grade AM110 rod blanks performed 35 percent better on INCONEL* workpieces compared to conventional tungsten carbide grades.

Hyperion offers grade AM110 carbide rods in a variety of dimensions and finishes and as sintered or ground to ISO h5 or h6 tolerances. Visit booth 3099 in hall 3 at GrindTec from March 15 to 18 or go to https://www.hyperionmt.com/products/Carbide-rods/grade-AM110/ to learn more about Hyperion's grade AM110 carbide rods, as well as the company's complete portfolio of tungsten carbide rods suited to meet a wide variety of manufacturing needs.

* INCONEL is a registered trademark owned by Huntington Alloys Corporation in the United States and elsewhere.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with nearly 70 years of experience in cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

