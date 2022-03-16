World Micro Announces Advertising Partnership with Huntsville-Based "Rocket City" Trash Pandas

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Micro, a global distributor providing unique solutions to complex supply chain challenges, is proud to announce a new 3 year marketing sponsorship with The "Rocket City" Trash Pandas.

World Micro (PRNewswire)

World Micro is excited to continue growing its presence in the Huntsville area and looks forward to a lasting relationship with the Trash Pandas organization. This partnership includes an exclusive sponsorship of the Guest Services Kiosk, a World Micro hosted "Fireworks Spectacular" on June 10th and a static Wall Sign in left-center field.

Andrew Toth, World Micro Director of Business Development, stated, "World Micro's mission is to "Solve Difficult Supply-Chain Issues" for our customers. The opportunity to deliver that message to the network of industry professionals attending the games and events throughout the season will be greatly beneficial. We are overjoyed to present this new partnership."

Trevor Kelly, Trash Pandas Director of Corporate Partnerships, stated, "Guest Services is the hub of everything happening at Toyota Field during Trash Pandas home games. We are thrilled to partner with World Micro for the naming rights for Guest Services, and more here at Toyota Field, heading into the 2022 season."

About World Micro, Inc.:

World Micro and its wholly owned subsidiary, MIT Distributors, are global distributors specializing in commodities such as electronic components, specialty hardware, wire & cable, electromechanical, and interconnect products. Capabilities include global sourcing & procurement, kitting & assembly, inventory management programs, AOG fulfillment, quality testing & inspection, ITAR/export compliance, and engineering & technical support. World Micro provides supply chain solutions that exceed rigid requirements and expectations. World Micro is ISO 9001:2015, AS9120, AC 00-56, Small Business Certified, ITAR Registered, and ECIA Members. Visit us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/world-micro-components

About The Huntsville "Rocket City" Trash Pandas:

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are a Minor League Baseball team of the Double-A South and the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. They are located in Huntsville, Alabama, and play their home games at Toyota Field.

Contact:

Nick Ricci

nricci@worldmicro.com

770-698-1958

