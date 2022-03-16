MUFG expands its Securitized Products business with strategic new hire

Yezdan Badrakhan joins MUFG as Head of U.S. Esoteric ABS

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Yezdan Badrakhan will be joining the firm as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Esoteric Asset Backed Securities (ABS).

Based in New York, Mr. Badrakhan will report to Tricia Hazelwood, International Head of Securitized Products. He will be responsible for continuing to grow MUFG's esoteric ABS business, extending the firm's reach to new asset classes and building upon the firm's market-leading ABS underwriting platform.

"We are happy to have Yezdan join the team to help support our commitment to serving our clients and growing our Securitized Products business," says Ms. Hazelwood. "His depth and breadth of structured finance knowledge along with his strong client and industry relationships will be key as we continue to penetrate more emerging asset classes and realize innovative, untapped opportunities for our clients."

Mr. Badrakhan brings more than 13 years of structured finance experience with a focus in esoteric asset classes, including aviation, rail and container, and has also advised clients extensively on ESG. He joins MUFG from Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for launching the firm's Structured Products Capital Markets' transportation business. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Mr. Badrakhan held various positions at Wells Fargo and Guggenheim Partners.

