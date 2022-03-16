Long View Equity and Endeavor Real Estate Group Acquire Ledgestone East

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") in partnership with Endeavor Real Estate Group announced the acquisition of an 8.7 acre commercial parcel that fronts Highway 290 W and Ledge Stone Drive in Austin, TX. The property is in the ETJ of Dripping Springs within the Ledgestone Master Planned Community and is opposite of Belterra Village. The commercial development, called Ledge Stone East, will be a retail and office mixed-used development. It is anticipated there will be roughly 25,000 sf of retail and 25,000 sf of office space upon completion of the project. The development is aimed at breaking ground May 2022 with a Q3 2023 delivery. To-date, there has been strong interest in new retail at the project and is currently 25% pre-leased.

Long View Equity is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities across office, industrial, and retail asset classes in major Texas markets. Daniel Campbell, Managing Director at Long View Equity, commented, "We are excited to be able to continue growing our portfolio in Central Texas through this development. We have seen firsthand the growth in Dripping Springs and are happy to be a part of it. We expect to make this project something the community can be very proud of."

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

