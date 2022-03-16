Iris Energy LLC, USA Enters Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Clewer Aquaculture OY, Finland

Edison, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Energy LLC, USA (Aquatech Division) is happy to announce their entering into a Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Clewer Aquaculture OY, Finland. This collaboration is created specifically to focus on the burgeoning business of building land-based Fish Farms globally, using Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology, for sustainable sourcing of the highly valued fish protein!

Clewer Aquaculture OY in Finland is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and commissioning RAS technology for the fish production facilities.

Iris Aquatech Division is engaged in setting up directly or through its affiliates and subsidiaries, production facilities of fresh and saltwater fish species, using high technology-based recirculation systems, in various locations in various countries.

The mother company, Iris Energy LLC, USA, is a design and product development company focusing on commercial solutions involving algorithms, advanced electronics, power, communications, Electric vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Machine Vision. At the core of the company's capability is a unique combination of Imagineering, Engineering, out-of-box thinking and an outstanding ability to synthesize diverse concepts.

In recent years, Iris Energy has additionally focussed on the integration of high technology solutions, into the food, agriculture, and water-based industries to promote food security and water security-based businesses, with an eye on securing the best interests of consumers around the world for their future food and water needs.

Since proteins as a category are a critical element in the future of food products, sustainably sourced fish proteins will be a huge focus area around the world. Iris Aquatech Division is already in advanced stages of discussion with various interested parties to setup land-based RAS fish farms in some countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia- specifically in India, Central Asia and GCC. Some of these projects will be self-financed and others will have local financial partners participating in the projects.

"The strategic partnership between Iris and Clewer is set up principally to leverage the respective companies' complementary strengths, to build and operate high-tech RAS fish farms, close to consumption markets, and provide the variety needed to satisfy the appetites of consumers around the globe," says Shyam Mohan, Executive Director of Iris Aquatech Division.

According to Deepak Chandran, President of Iris, "This collaboration will facilitate Iris Energy integrating its high technology capabilities in speciality sensors, agtech, traceability, and IoT 5.0 solutions with the RAS technologies of Clewer Aquaculture, to create state of the art and future proof fish farms, to produce high quality best in class fish protein for consumers."

Riitta Myyra, Managing Director of Clewer Aquaculture says, "We will be happy and honoured to combine our biological water treatment systems and over 40 years of experience in aquaculture to modern high-tech solutions developed by Iris Energy. This will tick all the boxes expected by societies in future around the world – environmentally friendly and sustainable food production with small to negligible carbon footprints, without hormones, and maximum water reuse."

