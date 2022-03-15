Top Conversation Intelligence Software for 2022, As Identified by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Conversation Intelligence Emotional Footprint Awards, naming five providers Champions.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Conversation Intelligence Software Champions are as follows:





ExecVision , +93 NEF, ranked high for including transparent, client-friendly policies.





Upmarket , +93 NEF, has been recognized for providing exceptional service experience.





Gong , +88 NEF, has been recognized for saving time and delivering with efficiency for users.





CallTrackingMetrics , +87 NEF, has users who have been extremely pleased with the vendor for providing outstanding security protection.

Chorus.ai , +87 NF, has performed well for being generous and over delivering according to users.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

