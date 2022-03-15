Rakuten Travel Xchange selects RateGain for Expanding Global Reach

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that Rakuten Travel Xchange (RTX), the global hotel connectivity and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group has chosen RateGain, to add to their extensive global supply including top hotel chains.

As the number of cases worldwide continues to plummet after the Omicron wave, travelers have a high intent to travel and Rakuten Group wants to ensure that travelers are able to make the right decision by getting a wide range of options on the platform as they make international travel plans for the first time in two years.

Commenting on this development, Anna Tsujihata, Head of Hotel Contracting & Connectivity, Rakuten Travel Xchange Pte. Ltd. said, "Our mission is to accelerate the global expansion of Rakuten's travel vertical, and we are seeking partners that can enhance direct relationships with accommodation partners to expand the distribution of our existing contracted inventory. We believe RateGain's vast network and similar global approach will help us to further expand our supply and demand partnerships by providing an easy and efficient entry to partners looking to work with Rakuten."

RateGain's Distribution platform is one of the largest network of hotel properties and demand partners like Rakuten in the world. Through this network,hotel properties and chains can get access to over 400+ channels including top-tier OTAs, meta-search engines and GDSs, and demand partners can get access to over 191,000+ properties.

Adding on top of Ms. Anna Tsujihata's comments, Kamesh Shukla, Executive Vice President - Asia Pacific, Middle East at RateGain, said, "We are in the most exciting phase of human evolution. Everything has been put back in order by the pandemic. Customer behavior has taken a massive shift. Companies like Rakuten Group, who are present at both extremes, have a clear advantage as they are looking to solve an the challenges of tomorrow with technology and we are proud to be part of that journey."

About RateGain:

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

About Rakuten Travel Xchange:

Rakuten Travel Xchange is the hotel connectivity and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group – a global group of e-commerce, fintech, digital, and communications service companies. Rakuten Travel Xchange acts as the bridge between accommodation partners and customers worldwide, distributing its global inventory and the directly negotiated rates of Rakuten Travel and Rakuten LIFULL STAY. We enable our clients globally to send their guests anywhere in the world – all delivered through the latest scalable cutting-edge technology.

