ERA® REAL ESTATE KICKS OFF 50th BIRTHDAY BY CELEBRATING FIVE DECADES OF COLLABORATION, INNOVATION AND GROWTH

MADISON, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA® Real Estate , a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, is celebrating 50 years of global residential real estate franchising this year.

For half a century, the ERA brand has been at the forefront of the global real estate industry, helping fuel the growth and success of its affiliated companies and agents. ERA Real Estate has been the force behind a growing network of real estate entrepreneurs across the world, earning the distinction of being the first real estate franchise to expand internationally with the launch of ERA Japan in 1981. The brand also pioneered the flexible branding model, offering companies the option of capitalizing on ERA's brand recognition with its Classic branding or retaining the brand equity they've built in their local markets with its unique Powered by ERA branding model.

Since the beginning, the ERA brand has continued to take a bold approach to innovation, developing and offering enhanced technology solutions, tools and automated marketing programs to help give ERA affiliated real estate professionals a clear competitive advantage. The ERA network was the first national real estate brand to offer home warranties in 1973, the first to post listings online and the first to roll out an internet site in 1996. In addition, ERA Real Estate is notably the first national real estate brand to offer a guaranteed home sale program with the introduction of ERA Sellers Security® Plan in 1980.

The ERA brand has also been in tune with the evolving needs of consumers, resulting in the introduction of TextERA. One of the brand's most popular and effective lead generation tools, TextERA capitalizes on mobile technology, allowing potential clients to immediately access the listing agent, pricing and details about a property by texting a code on ERA property signs. Most recently, ERA Real Estate announced its affiliates will now have access to the MoxiWorks product technology suite, providing a powerful agent and consumer experience platform and CRM designed exclusively for the real estate industry.

The ERA Real Estate network boasts more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates worldwide across the United States and in 33 other countries and territories, with nearly 35 affiliates that have been with the brand for more than 40 years. Named one of 2021's top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, ERA Real Estate was recognized for its continued momentum, adding multiple new companies, expanding its international footprint by welcoming a master franchise in Paraguay marking the ERA network's first expansion in South America and renewing many long-time affiliate contracts.

ERA Real Estate will kick off this tremendous milestone at its global conference, Fuel 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., from March 18-20, recognizing the brand's dedication to helping its dynamic network transform their businesses. The brand will celebrate five decades of culture, collaboration, and connections throughout the conference, including a 50th birthday party celebration and the ERA Cares Across Communities Volunteer Challenge.

The ERA Cares Across Communities Volunteer Challenge exemplifies the brand's philanthropic spirit, a hallmark of ERA Real Estate since its inception. This unique challenge will encourage each ERA affiliated office to volunteer at least 50 hours this year to the charities and organizations making a difference in their communities. The ERA brand will also commemorate this landmark achievement throughout 2022 with a year-long birthday campaign offering affiliates unique resources and materials designed to generate awareness and engagement in their local markets.

"ERA® Real Estate's 50th birthday is a milestone to reflect on the brand's innovative history and exciting future. ERA has always been a brand of firsts, pioneering new business models and technology to push the industry forward. Since 1972, the real estate industry has seen incredible change: new competitive, financial and consumer dynamics that have transformed the way we do business. ERA's collaborative culture and dedication to local communities have enabled our network to thrive over the past fifty years and will be at the center of ERA's success in the decades to come."

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA® Real Estate

"Congratulations to ERA® Real Estate on a terrific milestone. ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally with the launch of ERA Japan. I'm honored to be a longtime international ERA affiliate for over 40 years. As a member of the ERA network, we always think about the future one step ahead. The network collaboration is amazing, the technology available is unparalleled and the learning helps keep us ahead of the curve. ERA Real Estate's future is bright, and we can't wait to develop more ideas together for mutual growth."

- Sumito Tajima, President, ERA Japan

"I'm extremely grateful to be a part of a brand that puts its people first. My dad, Jeff Riber, Sr. and uncle, Mac Heavener, were key members of Team ERA for decades, becoming the first ERA affiliate just months after the brand was founded in 1972. My uncle, Mac Heavener, served as the president of the ERA brand from 1975 to 1996 and my dad worked in the ERA broker service division for over 30 years. They were both dedicated to putting others first and delivering value on a daily basis. Being a part of this culture is humbling and I'm thankful every day for the opportunities that bring a part of the ERA Network brings."

- Jeff Riber Jr., Broker, ERA Heavener Realty, Son of Jeff Riber, Sr. (vice president of strategic consulting), Nephew of Mac Heavener (founder)

About ERA Real Estate ERA® Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,350 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com .

