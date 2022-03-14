MATSUKO Named Winner at SXSW Pitch Competition in the Extended Reality & Immersive Technology Category for its Real-Time Hologram Meeting App

MATSUKO's holographic presence technology honored at SXSW for connecting people, pushing forward the next phase of remote communication

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MATSUKO, the first creator of a software-only solution for holographic communication, was named the winner in the Extended Reality & Immersive Technology category at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® competition. The company's solution is a fully expressive hologram that can be accessed by installing the MATSUKO app on the iPhone.

"We're thrilled to be named a winner at the SXSW Pitch. Remote work and communication have become a huge part of everyone's lives, and our solution brings a fully expressive, realistic hologram to people in real time," said Maria Vircikova, co-founder and CEO of MATSUKO. "We are excited that the judges were inspired by our vision, and I'm incredibly proud of our wonderful team for this accomplishment."

Through its cutting-edge technology which uses mixed and augmented reality as well as artificial intelligence, MATSUKO creates 3D holograms for remote communication between people. At the SXSW event, the company launched the MATSUKO app for the iPhone experience – which allows people to experience real volumetric holograms with just a smartphone. Hundreds of millions of people can now connect with millions of headset owners, all with the same MATSUKO app.

"There are so many issues with typical video meetings – including a lack of non-verbal cues, lack of engagement, and missing spatial feeling. With our app, people can now experience the sensation of having their colleagues and friends right next to them. Using only the camera on their phone, people can stream their hologram in real-time to others on the call, sharing the feeling that they are all together in the same room," Vircikova continued.

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11-20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, MATSUKO was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

About MATSUKO

MATSUKO is the first creator of a hologram calling app that fills in that missing element in the existent ways of video conferencing - our presence. It brings people closer, improves relationships and successful collaborations while zeroing down the environmental impact.

Being founded in 2017 in Slovakia, MATSUKO builds a software-only solution that allows modeling people into three dimensions and transferring them in real space and in real-time. What makes it unique is the use of a single camera found in smartphones or computers. Our product helps to discover the future of communication today and experience a real presence with hologram meetings. Learn more about us at www.matsuko.com.

