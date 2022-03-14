Clinical Architecture Launches Nomad™ in Support of 21st Century Cures Act Compliance

New SaaS Healthcare Interoperability and Data Quality Solution Liberates Patient Data for the Masses

CARMEL, Ind., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Architecture today announced the launch of Nomad™, a turnkey, fully managed, interoperability and data quality solution. Nomad is aimed at helping healthcare organizations easily comply with the 21st Century Cures Act through a cost-effective, easy-to-use SaaS approach.

Interoperability provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act are transforming healthcare by putting the patient at the forefront of interoperability efforts. Central to its goal is the appropriate and necessary access to complete health records for patients, health care providers, and payers, using the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) standardized data set combined with HL7® FHIR® for nationwide, interoperable health information exchange.

However, not all organizations have the technology or people resources needed to comply. Nomad provides both in a cost-effective, flexible solution that can scale to meet the needs of any healthcare organization that needs to share their patient information.

Nomad ingests patient data in various formats, normalizes it to USCDI v2, enhances the data for improved quality, and then transforms it into a standard, predictable output such as FHIR. Drawing on the capabilities of Symedical®, Clinical Architecture's industry leading healthcare terminology and semantic normalization platform, Nomad combines powerful normalization and data quality capabilities into an integrated service. Using Nomad dramatically reduces the barriers and effort necessary to make high-quality, nationwide health information exchange a reality.

"Clinical Architecture is excited to announce Nomad, a new innovative solution that provides the flexibility required to meet the needs of all manner of healthcare organizations. Irrespective of size or availability of informatics or technical resources, Nomad helps healthcare organizations quickly and easily achieve syntactic and semantic interoperable exchange of their patient's health information," said Charlie Harp, Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Architecture. "Through Nomad we are providing software, infrastructure, and managed mapping services to enable nationwide interoperable health data exchange at scale."

Nomad differentiates itself by providing the following capabilities:

A Message Flow Engine that ensures the delivery of refined, normalized, and enriched patient information to consuming applications using the format and terminologies needed

Message transformations using FHIR, C-CDA, HL7 V2, X12, and OMOP formats

Managed mapping services of patient data to USCDI v2 by Clinical Architecture's informatics experts

The use of community-based algorithms and mapping libraries to ensure high mapping throughput and data consistency across maps

Out-of-the box support for most message format variations in standard formats like HL7, CDA/C-CDA, and FHIR

New format variations are addressed as needed by Clinical Architecture and, once validated, are added to the library of formats available to all clients

A fully scalable, secure, robust infrastructure hosted by Clinical Architecture using Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Flexible SaaS bundling options that enable organizations to pay for only the options and transaction volumes that they need

Valuable add-on options such as message consolidation of multiple messages into a single output, de-duplication of merged messages, and format / clinical content validation to improve data fidelity for organizations that need these capabilities

For more information, please visit our website at: www.clinicalarchitecture.com/nomad. Clinical Architecture will be holding a Market Debut session to introduce Nomad on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 1:45-2:05pm ET in Hall E Booth #8140 at HIMSS22 in Orlando, FL. Clinical Architecture will also be exhibiting during the conference at Booth #3811.

About Clinical Architecture:

Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers healthcare enterprise data quality solutions focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to help customers succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. We comprehensively address content acquisition and distribution, master data management, reference data management, data aggregation, semantic interoperability, normalization, clinical decision support, and clinical NLP. Our solutions are currently used by 4 of the top 5 health systems, HIEs, population health vendors, and EHR vendors as well as The Joint Commission, the CDC, the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and other government organizations. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com.

