SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors Of eHealth, Inc. Of A Pending Lawsuit And Sets A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 18, 2022

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) common stock between April 26, 2018, and July 23, 2020 (the "Purported Class").

You are hereby notified that a class action lawsuit, In re eHealth Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 4:20-cv-02395-JST, is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Levi & Korsinsky has been litigating the lawsuit since being appointed as lead counsel on June 24, 2020. The firm has conducted an in-depth investigation, filed an amended complaint, and defeated in part a motion to dismiss. The claims currently pending against eHealth Inc. and the other defendants assert that they materially misrepresented the costs and expenses incurred by the company in connection with the retention of policyholders. The purported class period is April 26, 2018 to July 23, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

The prosecution of this litigation has been temporarily stayed pending the appointment of a new lead plaintiff. Any member of the Purported Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss in eHealth, you have until March 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

To get more information, go to https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-form ?wire=4 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

