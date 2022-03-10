Totango Promotes Jamie Bertasi to President

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the leading customer success platform that unleashes the power of teams to design and deliver more inspired customer journeys, has promoted Chief Customer Officer and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Jamie Bertasi to President and COO. Totango will continue to rely on her expertise in scaling and developing companies as it leans into its hyper-growth trajectory and looks to expand globally.

"The technology industry rarely lifts women into the C-suite and having already held a C-level position with Totango, I'm thrilled to take on additional leadership responsibilities as we grow the whole company to $100M and beyond ," said Bertasi, who has built Totango alongside CEO Guy Nirpaz since 2018. "Guy has always been visionary and product-focused, and this move will enable Totango to evolve the industry with new innovations at an even more rapid pace."

Totango CEO Guy Nirpaz added, "Congratulations to Jamie, who significantly improved our growth rate while heading our go-to-market strategy, built our teams from the ground, and has been a great partner to me for the last four years. As we continue to scale, it's critical to align our organization; the roles, and the responsibilities towards clarity, simplicity, and execution speed. With Jamie leading the execution of our strategy, our organization will be well-positioned as we continue to grow."

Prior to her success with Totango, Bertasi built the companies Tellme Networks and Narrative Communications from the ground up and through successful acquisition by Microsoft and Excite@Home, respectively. After leading Tellme's acquisition by Microsoft, Bertasi scaled the SaaS speech technology business to $200M and 250 employees as General Manager, SaaS Speech Solutions. Bertasi also earned extensive experience scaling and developing companies during her time with Homesuite and IBM.

As Totango looks to move into global markets, it has recently increased its size threefold, including the recent addition of John Yee as its Chief Finance Officer. With big aspirations, Totango will continue to ramp up its international search for new team members in the coming months. Bertasi's appointment comes less than a week before senior CS leaders come together in Carmel, California, at Totango's Global Executive Forum , which is part of the Totango Customer Success Summit series. Click here to register for the event.

