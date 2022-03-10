Novavax Announces Launch of Global Vaccine Education Programs

- 'We Do Vaccines' and 'Know Our Vax' are new educational efforts that provide information regarding vaccines

- Programs explain Novavax' commitment to vaccine development and innovation

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the launch of its global unbranded 'We Do Vaccines' and 'Know Our Vax' programs, educational efforts aimed to help protect the health of people everywhere in the fight against COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases, such as influenza.

The 'We Do Vaccines' program helps provide educational information about the common types of vaccines and how they work, how vaccines are made and tested, and how Novavax' approach to technology makes its vaccines different. The 'Know Our Vax' program provides educational information about Novavax, its global approach, and tried and true technology.

"Novavax' vaccines are built on a well-understood protein-based platform used for other vaccines for decades, and we are committed to fighting the current pandemic and aiding in overall global public health," said John Trizzino, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Novavax. "We're proud to do our part to ensure that all stakeholders have awareness about their vaccine options through the launch of educational programs such as these."

The programs intend to inspire people to learn more about how vaccines have helped millions of lives and encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider a differentiated option. For additional information, the consumer website is available at www.wedovaccines.com and the healthcare provider website is available at www.knowourvax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its partnerships, the timing of clinical trial results, the ongoing development of NVX-CoV2373, including a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine candidate with NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate, the scope, timing and outcome of future regulatory filings and actions, the potential impact of Novavax and NVX-CoV2373 in addressing global vaccine access and education, controlling the pandemic, and protecting populations, and the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of NVX-CoV2373 are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy, and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; unanticipated challenges or delays in conducting clinical trials; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges meeting contractual requirements under agreements with multiple commercial, governmental, and other entities; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Solebury Trout

Alexandra Roy | 617-221-9197

aroy@soleburytrout.com

Media

Ali Chartan | 240-720-7804

Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521

media@novavax.com

Novavax launches 'We Do Vaccines' and 'Know Our Vax' programs (PRNewswire)

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.