Linewize Acquires K-12 Web Filter and Firewall Provider Cipafilter With a Mission to Protect Every Child's Digital Journey, the Fast-Growing EdTech Company Will Now Reach More Than 10 Million Students

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today the acquisition of Cipafilter, a web filter and firewall dedicated to educators nationwide. This marks the third acquisition in less than a year making Linewize one of the world's largest K-12 digital safety providers, serving more than 10 million students globally and offering a suite of capabilities including compliance and filtering, classroom management, real-time monitoring and intervention, online safety education and more. Linewize's parent company, Family Zone, acquired Cipafilter through the 100% acquisition of shares in Cipafilter's holding company DerbyTech, Inc. Agreed consideration is $4.5 million in Family Zone shares at the 30-Day VWAP representing 13,116,316 Shares plus an estimated $3.0 million to be paid in cash.

Linewize Logo (PRNewsfoto/Linewize) (PRNewswire)

With an established reputation for quality and loyalty, Cipafilter provides schools with a web filter and firewall technology, in addition to valuable reporting and notification alerts. Having served the U.S. K-12 market for over two decades, the company supports more than 400,000 students. This acquisition perfectly aligns with Linewize's growth strategy, further solidifying the company as a global EdTech leader. In addition to obtaining an increased client base, Linewize will now have access to more robust engineering and sales teams.

"This acquisition is a testament to our continued growth. By merging our technology offerings and staff with that of Cipafilter, we are determined to further our mission to protect the digital journeys of students globally," said Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of school districts and keeping students safe in the digital world."

This marks Linewize's latest acquisition. Last year, the company announced the acquisitions of Smoothwall, a U.K-based education technology company, and NetRef, a classroom management software company.

"We are honored to be welcomed into Linewize's rapidly growing group," said Andrew Derbyshire, chief operating officer of Cipafilter. "Having built an effective web filter and more, we're proud to have successfully provided schools with the level of safety that's needed today. As we look forward to calling Linewize home, we intend to continue making an impact in the ever-changing EdTech landscape."

Linewize provides a suite of solutions for IT administrators, teachers and communities spanning filtering and reporting, monitoring and classroom management, in addition to education and engagement.

About Linewize:

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cyber-safety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

About Cipafilter

Born out of the Midwest, Cipafilter is a web filter and firewall dedicated to educators around the country. Cipafilter created the industry's first contextual filter to limit false positives and false negatives, a plague for students and teachers alike. With Cipafilter's powerful filtering engine, educators are also given the most powerful reports to help respond to and see the traffic on their networks. For over 20 years, Cipafilter has provided the best Support combined with exceptional technology for schools like yours.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linewize