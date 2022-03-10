LineDrive Recognized as Elite Supplier by Grainger

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LineDrive was recognized with Grainger's 2021 Partners in Performance Award. Grainger, the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, presents the award to a select group of suppliers for outstanding performance throughout the year.

Out of Grainger's more than 4,000 suppliers, fewer than 1 percent are chosen to receive these awards.

Grainger's Partners in Performance Award honors suppliers who achieve excellence in several categories including responsiveness, information integrity, on-time shipping, variability, management commitment and order fulfillment.

"What an honor. Our collaborative strategy with Grainger providing a comprehensive customer experience has been, and will continue to be, a winning formula. LineDrive's innovation and focus, including learning and developing new services, will keep our business evolving and even more relevant to our customers' needs in the future," said Malcolm Smith, LineDrive Business Development Director.

"It's a great honor to be recognized as a valued supplier by Grainger. Our LineDrive team works tirelessly each day to exceed and delight our customers; we are honored that those efforts are being recognized," said Mitch Lorish, VP, Strategic Accounts for LineDrive.

"Grainger is proud to recognize LineDrive among an elite group of suppliers who add value for the customers and communities we are privileged to serve," said Matt Fortin, Group Vice President, Merchandising and Supplier Management. "Partnership is key to our success, and thanks to outstanding performance by LineDrive we are able to provide the supplies and solutions needed to support every industry."

About LineDrive

LineDrive is a privately owned, leading outsourced sales and marketing organization in America making the end user safer and more productive. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth for more than 20 years. LineDrive is known for Making Powerful Connections™!

For more about LineDrive's services and solutions please visit: https://www.linedriveu.com/how-we-can-help

Media Inquiries: Anthony Crissie COO: acrissie@linedriveu.com P: 847.531.0512

