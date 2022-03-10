FLEXIBLE PLAN QUANTIFIED STF FUND RECOGNIZED WITH THE 2022 REFINITIV LIPPER FUND AWARD IN THE FLEXIBLE PORTFOLIO FUNDS CATEGORY

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) is being named the best Flexible Portfolio Fund for the three-year and five-year time frames at the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the United States. The annual Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund families that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Quantified STF Fund seeks to take advantage of uptrends and downtrends in the market. Investments are based solely on the price action of the NASDAQ 100 Index. The fund's strategy seeks to outperform that index over a complete bull/bear cycle with less downside risk.

"We are very gratified that our Quantified STF Fund has been recognized by Refinitiv Lipper as a winner. The fund's trend-following strategy is designed to capture the upside of the NASDAQ while managing the risk of potential downside," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan Investments and senior portfolio manager of the Quantified STF Fund.

With $2 billion in assets under management (AUM), Flexible Plan Investments is a manager of mutual funds and separately managed accounts. It is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisers and financial professionals. Advisors Preferred has approximately $3.3 billion in AUM.

"For the past 40 years, Flexible Plan Investments has focused on actively managed funds that employ dynamic asset allocation strategies with portfolio defense and return potential to adjust to market environments. Fund strategies are intended for advisers and their clients to manage risk and returns in these uncertain and volatile markets," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Quantified Funds, visit www.quantifiedfunds.com, www.flexibleplan.com, or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $2 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of December 31, 2021). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan Investments, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the adviser in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk-bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual-fund and ETF risk, short-position risk, small- and medium-capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

View original content:

SOURCE Advisors Preferred LLC