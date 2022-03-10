ESALON PROPELS ONLINE PRESENCE WITH HAIR CARE LAUNCH IN AMAZON'S U.S. STORE

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color company, announced today its official launch of its best-selling hair care products on Amazon.com to increase the accessibility of eSalon color enhancers, treatments, styling products and accessories.

"We strive to meet consumers where they are and create completely customer-focused hair color and hair care journeys for them," said Graham Jones, CEO at eSalon. "There's been an increasing demand for our products on Amazon and we have already expanded the availability of our products through new retail experiences over the last year, so we are thrilled to hit this milestone and introduce our technology-rooted hair care offerings to broader audiences, directly in Amazon's store."

A suite of 60 items available include eSalon's best-selling Weekly Retreat ($15), Shine Silk ($18), Universal Leave In ($15), Velvet Primer ($15), Triple Prep ($15) and Avocado x eSalon Luxe Silk Pillowcases ($79), as well as color protection staples including Tint Rinse ($15), new Color Pro Toner ($22.50) Color Pro Pre-Color Balancer ($10), Light Set ($35) and Hair Color Tools all under $35.

"Amazon shoppers will finally have the ability and convenience to add eSalon hair care essentials to the rest of their everyday purchases," said Vera Koch, VP of Global Marketing at eSalon. "It's an opportunity to add a little self-care to your cart, or to seamlessly gift eSalon to a loved one."

The eSalon store is now available to shop on Amazon.com/eSalon . To learn more, please visit https://www.esalon.com , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About eSalon

eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that's made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its LA and London production facilities with over 284k unique color combinations created and over 10.5 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free program. In June 2020 the company launched Colorsmith , the first and only custom hair color for men, in the U.S. and then expanded into Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care , a transformative approach to hair care with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types with pigment and aroma options.

