Copper State Credit Union Selects Zest AI to Bring Better Lending to Its Members

PHOENIX and LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper State Credit Union, with $600 million in assets and 43,000 members in the greater Phoenix metro area, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in AI-powered software for more inclusive underwriting, to increase automation and safely approve more members for auto and personal loans.

"Our mission revolves around families and strengthening them through financial empowerment," says Russell Lumley, Copper State CU Vice President of Lending. "Our partnership with Zest will help us do that by providing affordable credit safely to the families that need it, leaning less on traditional credit scores to make good loan decisions."

Models built with Zest use more data and better math than legacy scores to produce a more accurate risk ranking while maintaining compliance. Improved accuracy gives Copper State CU the confidence to auto-decision loans faster, especially via digital channels, freeing up its underwriters to focus on delivering high-touch service. Credit unions using Zest often achieve five-fold increases in auto-decisioning rates and can safely approve 25% to 30% more loans with no added risk. Loan approvals are far more inclusive thanks to the deeper insights drawn from thousands of standard credit variables.

Copper State CU joins a growing family of credit unions turning to Zest AI for better underwriting – in aggregate reaching 5.3 million members and $76 billion in assets.

"We're honored that Copper State CU chose Zest to help achieve its goals around empowering families," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "AI is becoming an imperative for credit unions that want to provide a better experience and enrich their communities."

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better decisions and better loans—increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Since 2009, it has made fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now the leader in software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on Twitter at @Zest_AI or Zest AI's Insights blog.

About Copper State Credit Union

Copper State CU empowers Arizona families to achieve financial prosperity. From checking to borrowing and saving, Copper State CU offers Arizonans a smarter way to bank. Our members have access to cutting-edge financial products and services while enjoying the benefit of a dedicated, local team ready to help them achieve their financial goals. For more on Copper State CU, visit copperstatecu.org or download our iOS and Android apps.

