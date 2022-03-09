Smartpress Unveils Rose Gold Foil & Three New Foil Products

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is proving once again they're an innovative, customer-focused brand with the release of rose gold foil and three all-new foil products. The premium printer is taking action as foil continues to be a customer favorite and demand for more specialty print grows.

With its brilliant, coppery blush color, Rose Gold Foil was one of Smartpress' top customer requests and is now readily available on their website. Their innovative Sleeking technique adheres foil to ink and not the paper, resulting in a shinier appearance than traditional stamping. Finished with suede-like Soft Touch laminate, Smartpress' new color and three new foil products are direct answers to customer demand. (PRNewswire)

See how they're dazzling the print marketing world:

"We're turning our customers' ideas into reality."

Customers Asked, Smartpress Delivered

"We are constantly asking for feedback from our customers and use that to guide our decisions - it's part of our commitment to providing world class service," said Smartpress' Sales Director Adam Breiter. "Our additions of rose gold Sleeking™ and new foil products are a direct result of that feedback. We're turning our customers' ideas into reality."

The three new foil products - Foil Postcards, Foil Brochures and Foil Bookmarks - join five others, ensuring the brand's impressive foil assortment caters to both business marketing and personal print projects. Joining yellow gold, silver and holographic, Smartpress' rose gold foil is adhered through a process called Sleeking.

Why choose digital Sleeking over foil stamping?

The Sleeking process adheres foil to the printed ink, not the paper, resulting in a shinier, more vibrant appearance. (Think 24K gold versus 10K .) It allows for more creative flexibility and can accommodate complex and precise designs. Sleeking is more cost-effective than traditional stamping since it doesn't require heavy metal dies.

"Rose gold Sleeking gives our customers the opportunity to take their project to the next level and heighten the impact of their print piece," Breiter said.

Check out Smartpress' innovative Foil Printing assortment:

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

