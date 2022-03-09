Having recently been awarded ISO27701 certification, Lusha continues to set new industry standards of data privacy and compliance with all members of the company's legal and compliance team certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals

Lusha Announces IAPP Certification of Entire Legal and Compliance Team Having recently been awarded ISO27701 certification, Lusha continues to set new industry standards of data privacy and compliance with all members of the company's legal and compliance team certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha, the crowdsourced data community for B2B sales and marketing professionals, today announced that all members of its privacy, legal, and compliance team have received certification as privacy professionals by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). Unmatched by any other company in the industry, Lusha now boasts the largest number of in-house privacy professionals of any company in the B2B go-to-market space with 4 privacy professionals holding CIPP/E, CIPP/US and CIPM certifications.

Lusha is a sales intelligence platform providing sales professionals and teams of all sizes easy access to enterprise-grade solutions, helping them to identify their ideal target buyers and gain data-driven insights on who to they should approach, when, and why. The introduction of complex privacy regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) has forced the sales intelligence industry to develop revised standards for the collection, processing, and transferring of data – and Lusha is dedicated to leading the way to ensure consumer privacy is upheld.

"At Lusha, we are dedicated to ensuring data privacy and compliance. We pride ourselves on setting new industry standards, which is why we have pursued IAPP certification for our entire privacy and legal team," said Assaf Eisenstein, Co-Founder and President of Lusha. "This team is focused on transparency, continuous education, and upholding consumers' rights to privacy, elements are at the core of our services and are designed into our platform to help our customers maintain compliance while still benefiting from the data and services we provide."

Just last month, Lusha, itself is a Silver IAPP corporate member, also announced that it had become the first B2B Sales Intelligence Platform to receive ISO 27701 Certification, the highest third-party certification to date for managing and processing personal identifiable information (PII) holders. This achievement further illustrates Lusha's serious approach to data privacy, regulatory compliance, and information security, and its commitment to the protection of personal data.

About Lusha:

Lusha is a crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform which empowers B2B sales professionals to identify, engage and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing salespeople to focus on selling. Lusha's community approach ensures that salespeople from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate sales data. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's community has expanded to nearly 800,000 sales professionals and 273,000 sales organizations including Google, Microsoft, Dropbox and Uber. For more information, visit www.lusha.com.

Media contact:

Terri Shapiro

terri@headline.media

+1-347-344-5316

View original content:

SOURCE Lusha