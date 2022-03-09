Dominion Energy Utah Launches New Program to Reduce Customers' Carbon Footprint

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy customers in Utah and Idaho can now sign up for CarbonRight, a new and affordable way to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The program will allow customers to offset carbon emissions from natural gas use in their home or business by supporting projects, including in Utah, that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The program is voluntary and available to all residential customers, as well as businesses, government buildings and schools. To participate, customers may purchase carbon offsets in $5 blocks on their monthly bill. A typical residential customer can offset their entire carbon footprint, achieving "net zero" carbon emissions from their natural gas usage, by purchasing one $5 block a month, or $60 a year. Dominion Energy does not mark up the cost of the carbon offsets, and does not earn a profit from the program.

"Our customers are looking for ways to have a positive impact on the environment," Steven Ridge, Vice President and General Manager of Dominion Energy Utah. "We share their passion, and we're excited to deliver with this exciting new program. Our customers can now have more peace of mind knowing that their energy dollars are being spent to protect the environment."

The carbon offsets offered through the program come from projects that reduce landfill carbon emissions in Utah and Missouri, as well as a forest management project in Minnesota that captures emissions from the environment. The offsets are independently certified through a rigorous and transparent process to ensure they meet the highest standards.

Customers can sign up online, through the Dominion Energy Utah mobile app, or by calling Customer Service at 1-800-323-5517.

The new program is just one way Dominion Energy Utah is helping its customers reduce their carbon footprint. The company's ThermWise program helps homeowners and businesses conserve energy and save on their monthly bills. The voluntary GreenTherm program allows customers to support renewable natural gas projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms, food waste, landfills and other sources.

Additionally, the company is advancing the use of zero-carbon hydrogen and carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas to significantly reduce emissions from customers' homes. Learn more about what the company is doing to advance renewable natural gas and hydrogen for the benefit of customers, air quality, and the climate.

