Cloud Native Computing Foundation Unveils Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 Back in-person in Valencia, Spain in May, technology enthusiasts will meet to share and educate around cloud native innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, released the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 , happening in Valencia, Spain and virtually from May 16 – 20. After two years of virtual European conferences, CNCF is thrilled to offer 172 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions both in-person and virtually.

This year's conference chairs, Jasmine James of Twitter, Emily Fox of Apple, and Ricardo Rocha of CERN, led a program committee of 98 experts and 36 track chairs, who reviewed 1187 submissions that will hit on diverse, inspiring, and educational topics. Attendees will also be able to attend more than 72 sessions hosted by project maintainers – ranging from 101 content and end user case studies to demos and technical deep dives.

"Cloud native technology adoption has surged over the last three years, two and half of which our community has spent with very little face to face collaboration," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Research shows that much of learning, innovation, and collaboration happens best with human interaction. For a community like ours where people work in diverse companies and roles, that in-person touch point is even more essential. For that reason, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences hold a crucial role in the ecosystem. We look forward to being back with our diverse, resilient, and innovative community in Europe in May."

"As a new co-chair, it is invigorating to see so many exceptional speaking submissions, especially those focused on cloud native security across multiple domains," said Emily Fox, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon program chair and security engineer at Apple. "There is so much our diverse community offers one another and their excitement to collaborate and grow is heartwarming, especially during these stressful times. The program committee dedicated untold hours reviewing and selecting proposals that bring the growth of the ecosystem to the evolution of the KubeCon experience."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, May 16 or Tuesday, May 17 – if interested, these events can be added when registering for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon:

CNCF-hosted co-located events sponsorship opportunities close on Friday, March 11. Interested organizations can contact sponsor@cncf.io to secure a sponsorship.

The CFP for KnativeCon Europe Hosted By CNCF closes Friday, March 11 at 11:59 PM PST.

Diversity, Need-Based, and Student Scholarship applications for both KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe Virtual and CNCF-hosted co-located events are due March 13 at 11:59 PM PT for in-person conference scholarships and April 24 at 11:59 PM PT for virtual conference scholarships.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 program, please visit the schedule .

Registration

Register for standard in-person pricing through March 15. The all-access virtual attendee pass is available for $75 as well as the complimentary Keynote + Solutions Showcase Only pass.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: Cisco , Huawei , Intel , Kasten by Veeam , Red Hat , VMware ; Platinum Sponsors: Aqua , AWS , Canonical , CircleCI , Cockroach Labs , Datadog , GitLab , Google Cloud , Microsoft Azure , Oracle , Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks , Portworx by Pure Storage , Snyk , SUSE , Sysdig , Teleport and Trilio ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

