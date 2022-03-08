Dow Jones and Infosys Announce Expanded Collaboration to Develop New Human-Centered Digital Experiences

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Jones, the leading news and business information provider and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced their growing collaboration as Dow Jones continues to expand its product portfolio.

"Dow Jones continues to build on our promise to deliver unique, unparalleled journalism, information, data and analysis for our audiences, and this partnership with Infosys will aid in our ongoing digital transformation and provide our customers with exciting new tools and solutions," said Almar Latour, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

"As our world becomes more digital, we have been working with our clients, across industries, to find digital pathways to make more human connections with their customers," said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys. "We are delighted to collaborate with Dow Jones to build out innovative digital strategies and enhanced experiences for their users."

Building on the strong Dow Jones digital ecosystem, technology platform and data foundation, this collaboration will focus on product enhancements aimed at helping busy professionals best leverage the most important and relevant information to inform daily business decisions. Daniel Bernard, Chief Experience Officer of Dow Jones said, "In the journey to fuel our customers' decision making and increase trust in their decisions, we are expanding artificial intelligence powered personalization that surfaces the right information at the right time based on need."

As part of the program, Infosys will work with Dow Jones to build and deliver an enhanced set of capabilities that will use analytics and machine learning to save decision-makers time and separate the signal from the noise.

"Infosys has extensive experience in powering AI-enabled digital programs for enterprises, including global publishers, that entails analyzing user data in real time, embedding analytical outcomes within their journeys and crafting intelligent, personalized and highly fulfilling experiences," said Ashiss Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy at Infosys.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones VentureSource. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

