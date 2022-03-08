Apprise Grows Team in Southern California with New Managing Director

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprise by Walker & Dunlop announced today that it has expanded its footprint in the West Coast region with the addition of Managing Director Michael Wada, MAI, in Irvine, California. Mr. Wada joins Jacinto Munoz, the firm's West Coast Lead and Head of National Strategy and Compliance, and will be responsible for helping to drive Apprise's growth in Southern California.

Apprise Grows West Coast Multifamily Appraisal Team with New Hires in Seattle and Phoenix (PRNewsfoto/Walker & Dunlop, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to build upon Apprise's ever-expanding presence on the West Coast by welcoming Michael onto the team," said Mr. Munoz. "He brings over 10 years of experience in valuation and advisory services, which span across a wide variety of asset classes, and he will be critical in helping Apprise increase its customer base in California."

Mr. Wada commented, "I'm excited for the opportunity to be a part of a change-making company in the commercial real estate appraisal industry and I'm looking forward to bringing Apprise's capabilities to new and repeat clients. By embracing technological advancements and building a best-in-class valuation team, Apprise has already set themselves apart from the competition in just two years of operation."

Mr. Wada is a Designated Member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI) and is a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. Prior to joining Apprise, he served as a Senior Vice President at Bowery Valuation and was previously a Vice President of Stout, a global advisory firm. Before his tenure at Stout, Mr. Wada served as a commercial real estate appraiser at JPMorgan Chase. His valuation experience covers the United States, and he has provided services for lenders, REITs, attorneys, accounting firms, private equity real estate funds, capital management firms, and real estate holding entities.

Apprise harnesses artificial intelligence, state-of-the-art trend analysis, and enhanced analytics and pairs that technology platform with its leading appraisers to consistently deliver trusted appraisal and asset valuation reports to their clients. The firm's proprietary technology is supported by machine learning, which considers nuanced, market-level information such as age, size, built structure, expenses, location, demographics, amenities, and Reach score to ensure consistent and streamlined valuations. With instant access to 20 years of licensed data on more than 2.5 million property records from proprietary databases and industry-standard resources, Apprise's appraisers can deliver property- and market-level insights within hours, ensuring client confidence in decision-making and exceptional risk mitigation.

Launched by Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, Apprise is focused exclusively on the U.S. market. The firm's national team now has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 900,000 units per year. Serving a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders, the Apprise team specializes in FIRREA and USPAP-compliant appraisals, as well as consulting assignments for multifamily assets.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apprise by Walker & Dunlop