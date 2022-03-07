InventHelp Inventor Develops Glare-Free Product for Vehicles (OSK-120)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to achieve a full glare-free view while driving," said an inventor, from Danville, Va., "so I invented the AUTO TRANSITION. My design offers an improved alternative to using thin plastic tint film which could make driving at night very difficult."

The invention provides an effective way to reduce sunlight glare when traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with visors, sunglasses, etc. As a result, it enhances eye comfort and safety and it could help to prevent visibility-related accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

