ALUMINIUM DUNKERQUE SIGNS COMMERCIAL CONTRACTS WITH GLENCORE

LOON-PLAGE, France, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque SAS ("AD") today entered into a series of commercial contracts with Glencore International AG ("Glencore"). The contracts include:

A multi-year alumina supply agreement commencing in 2023, for a portion of AD's needs.

A multi-year aluminium purchase agreement, for a portion of AD's output, consistent with AD's existing customer commitments and focused on value-added products.

A multi-year LME hedging credit facility and associated ISDA, under which AD will have the option to enter into aluminum and other hedges with Glencore.

Commercial terms of the contracts are confidential. All prior arrangements between AD and Glencore have been cancelled.

Guillaume de Goÿs, the Chief Executive Officer of AD, stated: "We are pleased to be entering into a comprehensive set of commercial contracts with Glencore. We believe these arrangements will increase the diversity of AD's counterparties at a time of considerable market volatility. And we appreciate Glencore's reach and expertise through a broad spectrum of the aluminium value chain."

About Aluminium Dunkerque: Founded in 1991, Aluminium Dunkerque is the largest primary aluminium smelter in Europe, specialising in the manufacture of aluminium slabs and ingots, used in the transport, automotive, aerospace, packaging, building and construction industries. Aluminium Dunkerque has nameplate capacity of 286,000 tons per year of production, annual turnover of approximately $800 million, and over 600 full-time employees. Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (FR) is the holding company responsible for financing the business. Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR) and Aluminium Dunkerque Service SAS (FR) are operating companies which own the assets, employ the workforce and do business with customers and suppliers. Aluminium Dunkerque is wholly owned by a subsidiary of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. For more information on Aluminium Dunkerque, visit www.aluminiumdunkerque.fr

