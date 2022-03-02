Statement from Battery Council International on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. lead battery manufacturing and recycling industry is ready to meet the challenges set forth in last night's State of the Union address, says Roger Miksad, executive vice president, Battery Council International (BCI).

"We agree – let's make it in America. In fact, we already do. Our strong, U.S. based supply chain is a well-established, reliable manufacturing model for batteries that employs nearly 25,000 people with above average salaries, generating a $26.3 billion economic contribution to the national economy.

"President Biden called for an end to relying on foreign supply chains, and we are proud of our existing domestic infrastructure that meets more than 90% of the domestic lead battery demand. The President also said that products should be 'made in America from beginning to end,' and that's the description of sustainable lead batteries. Our closed loop manufacturing system means we collect more than 130 million used batteries each year and recycle them to make new batteries, resulting in a typical new battery that contains 80% recycled material.

"Lead batteries are essential to building energy independence. They employ the most sustainable battery technology to aid in both mitigating climate change and securing energy independence for our country. Nearly every new electric vehicle contains a 12 volt lead battery to power critical safety functions. They enable low-carbon start-stop technology that keeps 5.3 million tons of greenhouse gases from the environment annually.

"They provide renewable energy storage capabilities for commercial wind and solar farms, as well as residential and community based installations, to capture energy generated by the wind and sun.

"While others may be just beginning to reduce reliance on imports, we are ready to meet the President's call today. And through continued investment in R&D and agreements with the U.S. National Laboratories system, we are actively pursuing next gen battery technology and energy storage to meet the needs of tomorrow. These battery innovations are being developed by U.S companies and will be built by U.S. workers in communities across the nation."

