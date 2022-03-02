PruittHealth Upholds Commitment to Transparency with 2021 COVID-19 Report

NORCROSS, Ga., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 50 years, PruittHealth has served one of the most vulnerable patient populations across the Southeast and continues to provide high-quality care to its local communities during this global health crisis. COVID-19 hit this family-run business hard, with an estimated total revenue loss of $260M. Decreased admissions to skilled nursing centers and chronic Medicaid underfunding continue to plague the PruittHealth family of providers today. Still, PruittHealth's nearly 12,000 employee partners remain resolute in their dedication to 22,000 patients every day.

Upholding its ongoing commitment to transparency, the organization published its 2021 COVID-19 Report, which can be found at pruitthealth.com/covid. In the report, PruittHealth offers a glimpse into life on the pandemic frontlines and what post-acute care providers need to address and survive the challenges ahead in 2022.

"PruittHealth understands transparency is key to building trust among our patients and their families, referral sources, payors, and our local communities. Throughout the pandemic, our family-owned organization has upheld its commitment to transparency. We publicly share COVID-19 data on our website, and, in our annual COVID-19 Report, we highlight significant investments in infection control, infrastructure improvements, staffing and employee retention efforts, and more, despite our $260M revenue loss since the start of the pandemic," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., CEO and chairman of PruittHealth.

PruittHealth invested more than $87M in infection control, technology, and staffing and continues to do whatever is necessary to support its caregivers as they provide high-quality health care to those who need it most.

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

