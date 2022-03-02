OxiWear signs MOU with World's Highest OCR and ALTITUDE OCR Device to monitor oxygen levels during races on Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Everest 2022 and beyond

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OxiWear announces it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gibraltar-based E.P. Global Events Limited and company-owned brands World's Highest OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) and ALTITUDE OCR World Series, World Finals and World Championships, which include altitude trekking ascents, obstacle course and endurance distance races on Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro and other planned extreme altitude locations around the globe.

OxiWear (PRNewsfoto/OxiWear) (PRNewswire)

OxiWear is an ear-wearable pulse oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and low oxygen alerting. The device, worn by athletes during competition, will be used to detect and prevent life threatening medical conditions, such as high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), high altitude cerebral edema (HACE), and altitude sickness, all caused by hypoxia, or low oxygen in the body tissues.

"We are delighted and excited about the new partnership. We are keen to start testing the OxiWear product and believe it will help contribute in a strong, effective and quality assured way," stated Dave Pickles, E.P. Global Events Limited Co-Founder. "The transferable technology is clear for us to see and will help collect data in the remote and austere environments in which we operate."

E.P. Global Events Limited, co-founded by Dave Pickles and Rob Edmond, chose OxiWear as part of a quality-selected team of educational institutes and commercial organizations developing ongoing sustainable studies and data collection for high altitude racing. This data collection will ultimately help to increase quality of life and help to save lives within the pre-event training, event and post-event recovery phases of extreme environment locations including mountains and high altitudes.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for OxiWear to be tested in extreme environments. We are proud to partner with World's Highest OCR and ALTITUDE OCR to monitor the athletes and to help prevent hypoxic injury during these events," stated Shavini Fernando, founder and CEO, OxiWear. "OxiWear will provide accurate and real-time data to an event dashboard, offering assurances to minimize hypoxic injury risks."

About E.P. Global Events Limited

E.P. Global Events Limited and its brands World's Highest OCR and ALTITUDE OCR provide unique, niche, World Record Breaking experiences and competition for extreme sports within altitude and mountainous environments. Creating a hybridized event experience combining obstacle course racing, mountain trekking, adventure racing, endurance distance running, and altitude mountain running in all that we do. Ensuring a safe, well planned and extraordinary experience that has never been before.

World's Highest Values and World's Highest Standards are where our DNA sits and the increase of quality of life for others, wherever we run our events globally.

www.worldshighestocr.com

www.altitudeocr.com

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger's Syndrome. For more information, visit: https://www.oxiwear.com/ .

ALTITUDE OCR (PRNewswire)

World's Highest OCR (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OxiWear