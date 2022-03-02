Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that several of its thought leaders will present on next-generation solutions and leading-edge trends in the optical communications industry at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) in San Diego, Calif., from March 6 - 10, 2022.
Presentations and Papers
- "Time to Face the Cost Per Bit "Crunch": Trends and Expectations for the Next Decade" - Workshop
Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm PST, Room 7AB
Brandon Collings, Lumentum Chief Technology Officer
- "Disaggregating Lasers - Why, Where and When?"
Is Paradigm Shift from Pluggable Optics to Co-Packaged Optics Inevitable in the Next Generation of Datacenters? - Workshop
Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm PST, Room 6C
Ted Schmidt, Lumentum Senior Director, Next-Generation Applications
- "Just in Time or Just in Case: Building a Resilient Supply Chain in a Post-COVID World"
Optica Executive Forum - Business Fireside Chat
Monday, March 7, 2022 - 4:10 pm - 5:20 pm PST, Hilton SD Bayfront Hotel
Alan Lowe, Lumentum President and CEO
- "Over 100 mW Uncooled Operation of SOA-Integrated 1.3-μm Highly Reliable CW-DFB Laser"
Session M4D: Semiconductor Lasers - Technical Paper and Presentation
Monday, March 7, 2022 - 5:15 pm - 5:30 pm PST, Room 6C
Shoko Yokokawa, Lumentum Optical Engineer
- "Role of Coherent System in the Next DCI Generation"
Track D1: Advances in prototype and product developments of components and subsystems for data centers and optical networks - Presentation
Monday, March 7, 2022 - 8:00 am - 8:30 am PST, Room 6C
Dan Tauber, Lumentum Director, Systems Engineering
- "Tunable Optical Transceivers for 5G Fronthaul"
Evolution of Optics for Mobile (MOPA) - Panel
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 - 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm PST, Theater II
David Lewis, Lumentum Technologist, Optical Communications
- "Technology Challenges for 3.2TB/s Coherent Transceivers"
Building the Next Generation 3.2T Transceiver - Panel
Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm PST, Theater I
Beck Mason, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Telecom Transmission
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.
