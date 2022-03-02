KonaSearch Announces Integration with AppExchange Chat

KonaSearch customers and prospects can now connect with KonaSearch experts in real-time and make better business decisions

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basis Technology announced today that it has embedded AppExchange Chat functionality within KonaSearch on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with search experts in real-time and make better business decisions.

KonaSearch enables recruiters, self-service support departments, and large sales organizations to find information residing in Salesforce faster so they can spend less time searching and more time doing their jobs.

With the integration of the AppExchange Chat functionality, customers can get their questions answered directly by search experts without leaving the KonaSearch AppExchange listing at: appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000004fjmqEAA

Comments on the News

"Helping customers improve their digital transformation journeys by automating search is one of the best ways to quickly and measurably impact the usage of our AppExchange solution, " said Andrew McKay , GM of KonaSearch. We can now provide our customers with real time support while also engaging with prospects when they want, how they want."

"AppExchange has always brought partners and customers together—and now the addition of AppExchange Chat connects our ecosystem in real time," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "With this feature, customers can leverage KonaSearch's search expertise to accelerate their digital transformations with confidence."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Basis Technology

For over 20 years, Basis Technology has been at the forefront of natural language processing applied to financial compliance, enterprise search, social listening, e-commerce, and e-discovery. KonaSearch automates workflows through its deep search for anything stored in Salesforce or other data sources.

