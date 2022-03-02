Jack Henry to Present at Additional Investor Conferences in March 2022

MONETT, Mo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The company announced today that David Foss, Board Chair & CEO, will present at the following conferences:

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2022 . The presentation takes place at 11:35am ET . A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at 43Annual Institutional Investors Conference on. The presentation takes place at. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/jack-henry-and-associates-inc-march-2022

March 9 , 2022. The presentation takes place at 10:25am ET . A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on, 2022. The presentation takes place at. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://wolferesearch.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gMGCtMW8QryWbR_ZnYLzQA

Replays of all events will be available on ir.jackhenry.com following the live presentation.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide and goes to market through three distinct brands: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

