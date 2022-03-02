Issa PR's Annual "Future of Luxury" Symposium Returns In 2022

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International luxury and lifestyle brand strategy and public relations agency, Issa PR will host its second annual "Future of Luxury" symposium in London and New York City this March. The event will include strategic dialogue among global leaders from some of the world's top luxury companies. The speakers will discuss the future of the ever evolving luxury industry, sharing trends, forecasts and important industry themes, such as sustainability, D&I, and the future of luxury in fashion, film, music, travel, art and entertainment. The symposium will be moderated by founder and CEO of Issa PR, Viet N'Guyen - a dynamic leader and strategist who was selected for PR Week's Power Book of most powerful people in PR in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A cadre of confirmed panelists include:

London:

Wednesday, 23rd March at 1pm GMT / 8am EST.

Berry English - Creative Director & Filmmaker

Jonathan Saw - Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard North America

Dr Helen Crowley - Partner, Pollination | Former Head of Sustainable Sourcing Innovation, Kering

Hugo Woddis - International Model

New York

Wednesday, 30th March at 5pm GMT / 12pm EST.

Timo Weiland - Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur & DJ

Chris Atlas - EVP Urban Music & Marketing, Warner Records

Jonathan Rosen - Artist & Head of Creative, Nasdaq

Tansy Kaschak - Editor-In-Chief, A Hotel Life

Last year, the innovative symposium featured leaders from top luxury brands, including fashion designer Alice Temperley, CEO of Quintessentially Annastasia Seebohm and Pranav Yadav, CEO of Neuro-Insight, among many other key leaders from Warner Music to IMG Models and media companies such as Vogue, New York Times and News UK (The Times and Sunday Times). The virtual event discussed critical topics, such as the future of the industry, importance of philanthropy and changes in diversity and inclusion. Award-winning agency, Issa PR launched the symposium with global experience representing, and collaborating with some of the biggest companies in the world, including Vogue Italia, Fendi, Absolut, Davidoff Cool Water and The United Nations. This year's exclusive thought-leadership event will once again take place digitally from London and New York.

"We are thrilled to announce our second 'Future of Luxury' as we navigate our way into a post-Covid world. Issa PR is committed to trailblazing and inspiring industry-wide change and progress through our annual deep-dive discussion among leaders that represent the top global luxury brands today. These strategic insights enable us to help companies and brands shape luxury in the years to come while continuing to drive change that is powerful and deep-rooted in purpose," said Viet N'Guyen, founder and CEO of Issa PR.

Other panelists commented:

Berry English | Creative Director & Filmmaker

"The past year has been pivotal in terms of change. Today, brands need to meet people where they are, which is markedly different to where they were several decades ago. If brands want to connect with people on a human level, then they must show more vulnerability, authenticity and truth in their storytelling. Consumers now want to hear real and authentic stories vs. being shown fake realities. I'm thrilled to join Issa PR to discuss the future of content and filmmaking. I look forward to cultivating impactful dialogue alongside a cadre of inspiring leaders on the panel this year." - Berry English

Chris Atlas | EVP, Urban Music & Marketing | Warner Records

"Warner Records is one of the largest, most iconic record labels in the world representing talented artists like Saweetie, Wale, Andra Day, Freddie Gibbs, NLE Choppa and many more. As we navigate our way into a post-pandemic world, the value of insightful industry forecasts is at an all time high. I look forward to sharing my predictions for the global music industry at Issa PR's annual symposium, as well as the evolution of luxury in music, and music videos." - Chris Atlas

Dr. Helen Crowley | Partner | Pollination

"I'm delighted to be speaking at the Future of Luxury Symposium as the luxury goods sector is at a tipping point. Great strides have been made by brands which have grown adept at connecting with their consumers who are aligning their spending with their concerns about climate change, as well as their social and political values. Luxury brands are now taking greater ownership of their supply chains as customers demand more transparency, and sustainable progress has been made with certified-sustainable fabrics and upcycling. But as demand increases and product volumes rise, the industry needs to tackle its environmental footprint with meaningful action, and companies need to ensure they are on track with their transition plans to net zero." - Dr. Helen Crowley

Hugo Woddis | International Model

"For luxury, fashion and modeling, the future is dynamic as we enter the post-Covid-19 era, a time where all aspects of everyday life are once again picking up. The shift towards a more realistic standard of beauty, diversity and inclusion has remained and is empowering. We will be seeing this trend accelerate as industry players take advantage of the new era. Currently, every industry has an opportunity for a re-birth; re-moulding and shaping the future of luxury. I am honored to join Issa PR for this valuable event that will pave the way for new insights to help brands progress on a global scale." - Hugo Woddis

Jonathan Rosen | Artist & Head of Creative | Nasdaq

"Issa PR's Future of Luxury provides a quintessential platform to explore and share the vision of art, and the future of the luxury industry. I am looking forward to an invaluable discussion with some industry leaders, with whom we can collaboratively paint a realistic – and priceless – picture of what's to come. As a visual artist that creates language-based art, I am happy to discuss innovation and the way modern art is steering the luxury industry in an exciting new direction. The art world has always had close ties to the luxury world and with the rise of crypto-currencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it is impacting luxury in ways we have never seen before." - Jonathan Rosen

Jonathan Saw | Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion | Pernod Ricard North America

"Pernod Ricard is the world's second-largest wine and spirits seller with a clear ambition to become the most diverse, inclusive and sustainable spirits company in the U.S. We have one of the most comprehensive portfolios of the industry with 240 premium brands available in over 160 countries. I am excited to join Issa PR in this important conversation about the future of the luxury industry. At Pernod Ricard, we are Creators of Conviviality and inclusion is the heart and soul of it. This ethos has always pushed our global powerhouse to think differently about our audience and consumers, and to do so critically. The future of luxury leans on diversity – understanding the needs of an extremely diverse pool of global consumers will be the key to success and relevancy going forward." - Jonathan Saw

Tansy Kaschak | Editor In Chief | A Hotel Life

"I'm honored to join Issa PR's discussion on the Future of Luxury this year. Travel has been critically impacted by the pandemic and a thoughtful recovery is paramount for rebuilding stability in communities where the industry is fundamental to the economy and lifestyle. As we redefine what luxury represents today, we are called to reflect on our rapidly evolving reality and to understand the roles of responsibility, innovation, and sustainability in hospitality. " - Tansy Kaschak

Timo Weiland | Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur & DJ | Timo Weiland

"In the luxury fashion industry, many designers are finding themselves at the brink of a new epoch. Once again, we are able to host in-person fashion shows and the industry is experiencing a revival across many different aspects. As a period of great change, it is exciting to think about the future and the many ways the past and present is shaping it. It is my honor to join Issa PR's thought-leadership event on the future of luxury in 2022. Insights gained from the symposium will be extremely helpful for fashion brands and many others." - Timo Weiland

The "Future of Luxury" will take place in March 2022 digitally from London and New York City.

For more information, speaker biographies or to join the exclusive event, please visit: www.issa-pr.com/future-of-luxury-symposium

About Issa PR

International luxury and lifestyle brand strategy and PR agency Issa PR is co-headquartered in London and New York with team members across the US and Europe. Creating captivating campaigns and thoughtful dialogue, Issa PR represents luxury fashion, art, entertainment, philanthropy and social good clients. With over 20 years experience traversing the luxury, lifestyle and philanthropy industry, the team comprises a global network of experts, influencers and leading-edge creatives. Clients have included: Absolut Elyx, Absolut Masterbrand, Vogue Italia, Def Jam Records, Warner Music Group, Davidoff Cool Water, and The United Nations. For more information, visit www.issa-pr.com or follow Issa at @IssaPRofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

