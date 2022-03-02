InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Diesel Truck Fuel Filters (CTK-2545)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to protect a diesel truck fuel filter when traveling in cold winter weather," said an inventor, from S. Beloit, Ill., "so I invented the ARCTIC JACKET. My design helps to prevent a trucker from getting stranded due to gelled diesel fuel within the filter."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents a diesel truck fuel filter from gelling in the winter. In doing so, it protects against cold temperatures and winds. As a result, it helps to prevent engine damage and delays and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2545, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp