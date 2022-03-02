Ask the Expert
InventHelp Inventor Develops Plant Protector (CWC-111)

Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH , March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of squirrels and other animals eating my tomatoes," said an inventor from Fairview Heights, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a means to protect the plants and tomatoes from a vast array of wildlife."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

He developed the patent-pending DON'S TOMATO GUARDIANS to prevent animal entry in order to protect tomato plants. This invention is easy to setup and use and stores in a compact and flat unit. Additionally, it reduces the need to use trap devices or chemicals near food sources.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

