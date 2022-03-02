Ask the Expert
Digital Turbine to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference on March 14th, 2022

Published: Mar. 2, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat on Monday, March 14th, 2022. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at noon ET/9:00am PT. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

