CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors in The Southern Company of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2022

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention investors in The Southern Company ("Southern") (NYSE: SO):

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased, acquired, or otherwise held or sold, the publicly traded securities of The Southern Company between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Southern, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, Deloitte & Touche, LLP allegedly made false and/or materially misleading statements in connection with its audit of The Southern Company's financial statements and, in particular, its "clean coal" electric power plant in Kemper, Mississippi. Between May 10, 2013 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"), Deloitte intentionally and recklessly violated its professional responsibilities as Southern's professional auditor and deceived investors about Southern's accounting for and expected completion of the Kemper Plant. Deloitte's untrue statements and omissions of material facts concerning the Kemper Plant operated as a fraud and deceit upon plaintiff and others similarly situated in connection with their purchases and value of Southern securities during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: April 25, 2022

Aggrieved Southern investors only have until April 25, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

