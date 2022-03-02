Benchmark Invests in New Photonics Packaging and Integration Capabilities Critical to a Wide Range of Optical Applications Innovative Packaging, Integration, and Test Technology Enables Benchmark to Manufacture and Test Complex Light-Based Communications Systems

TEMPE, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, announced it has invested in new optical integration, photonics packaging, and photonics test capabilities at its RF and Photonics Center of Innovation in Phoenix. The expanded capabilities allow Benchmark to support customers in cutting-edge applications such as high-speed digital communications, high performance computing, sensors, and laser systems. Benchmark's photonics team works alongside industry innovators to develop reliable, repeatable manufacturing processes for their pioneering designs.

"Our investments in state-of-the-industry photonics and optical integration capabilities in the United States allow Benchmark to build a leading market position in photonics, fiber optics, and free-space optics for next-generation computing and communication systems," said Jan Janick, Chief Technology Officer, Benchmark. "The photonics and optical integration capabilities are synergistic to our RF and microwave design and manufacturing capabilities already being delivered to customers through our Center of Innovation in Phoenix."

In addition to photonics engineers and technicians experienced in process development and improvement, the lab offers the latest alignment and fusion splicing technologies. Test and measurement platforms enable both process development and production, including tunable lasers, polarization synthesizers, and optical power meters to measure bit error rate test (BERT), polarization-dependent loss (PDL), and return loss (RL) of passive optical components. These platforms will be used across the design, development, and manufacturing workflow to verify the performance of complex light-based communications systems and conduct comprehensive characterizations of optical components, network elements, and optical fiber networks.

Benchmark currently provides photonics services for several leading-edge defense and high-performance computing customers that are instrumental in shaping the company's photonics technology roadmap. As a result, Benchmark can provide engineering and manufacturing services and test solutions to a diverse range of customers with highly complex photonics and optical technology applications.

Benchmark will be discussing its new photonics capabilities at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference® (OFC) from March 8 to 10, 2022. The company is hosting meeting room #2005 on the show floor. To request a meeting or learn more about Benchmark's test platforms and its overall photonics services, visit www.bench.com/photonics.

