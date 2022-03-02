Axxess Launches the First Standalone Palliative Care Software Solution

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations providing palliative care to patients can now use a standalone software that is custom-built specifically for the delivery of this evolving type of care. Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, has become the first company to develop and launch a fully independent palliative care software solution. Axxess Palliative Care is the latest innovation in Axxess' complete suite of solutions developed for organizations that provide care in the home.

Axxess Palliative Care was developed in partnership with Heart of Hospice, an Axxess client that worked closely with the Axxess product development and engineering teams. Workflows can be customized to fit the specific needs of each organization and are built with the needs of physicians and nurse practitioners in mind; documentation is centralized to help with hospice and palliative care caseloads.

"Axxess Palliative Care thinks as a provider would think while seeing a patient with symptom management issues," said Carla Davis, CEO of Heart of Hospice. " It has absolutely helped us accelerate scalability and it's made us more efficient. Having a partner and a system that is structured this way makes it easier for us to do what we're here to do, which is take care of people."

Axxess Founder and CEO, John Olajide noted, "We have been very intentional about how we developed this software because we know palliative care is evolving. As palliative care becomes more defined in the coming years, Axxess Palliative Care offers the flexibility needed to provide continuing care that is right for the patient and aligned with the organization's care delivery model."

Billing for Medicare Part B claims is possible through Axxess Palliative Care because of Axxess' direct connection to Medicare as a Network Service Vendor. As organizations expand the type of palliative care provided, the software is integrated with Axxess' revenue cycle management solution to enable billing for all payers.

