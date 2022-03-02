Alfa Laval's Chief Financial Officer Jan Allde to leave the company

LUND, Sweden, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After four years with Alfa Laval, CFO Jan Allde will leave the company and relocate to the Stockholm area for family reasons. A process to identify a new Group CFO has been initiated. Jan will remain in his current position until a successor is in place, at the latest until October 31, 2022.

Jan Allde, 54, joined Alfa Laval on February 1, 2018, from a position as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Americas for the ABB Group. Before that he held various finance leadership roles at ABB during his 20-year tenure. Based on a mutual agreement, Jan will remain in his current position until a successor is in place, at the latest until October 31, 2022. For family reasons Jan will be relocating to the Stockholm area.

During his time at Alfa Laval Jan has built a strong team in both Finance and IT. "Jan has successfully led the transformation of the finance organization and improved our global reporting processes during the last four years. His leadership has been instrumental as we have implemented a more decentralized business organization based on the Business Unit structure. I wish him all the best for the future," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO.

A process to identify a new Group CFO for the next phase of Alfa Laval's journey has been initiated.

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

