VILLA EMBRACE ST. BARTHS SET TO DEBUT AS WORLD'S MOST LUXURIOUS VILLA

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Embrace, one of the most luxurious villas in the world, will open its doors in St. Barths this season. Embrace boasts a unique setting, carved into the mountainside, offering unmatched views and privacy while still within walking distance of Gustavia's shops and restaurants. Embrace pairs panoramic views of the sea and harbor with pampering accommodations, just a few minutes' walk from one of the island's most popular beaches. As one the largest villas on the island, the expansive four-level, contemporary architectural masterpiece is anchored in high design, art and unsurpassed service, crafting the ultimate travel experience.

Villa Embrace's five suites are individually designed to bring the outside in, surrounded by lush foliage while glass doors disappear into the walls looking over the sparkling Caribbean Sea. From their suites, guests have access to two infinity pools, one of which is amongst the largest on the island, reaching approximately 100 feet. Each suite offers a private furnished terrace with an outdoor rain shower, or outdoor Japanese soaking tub, along with a Hammam. Villa Embrace touts the island's only four-story glass elevator, which overlooks a private waterfall and living green wall, along with the one of the only private underground parking garages that can accommodate 10 vehicles. Villa Embrace is accessible via a private upper-level road that leads to the main entrance with outdoor parking.

Embrace features an array of shared spaces for guests to gather, dine or relax. On the main floor, the Great Room offers seating for 12 while overlooking the main infinity pool and harbor beyond. Guests can find a unique fireplace and elegant 14-foot-long, professional bar. The adjacent Family Room is an enclosed space, furnished with a handmade silk rug and custom Italian sofas ideal for movie night or late-night conversation. Detailed with Vladmir Kagan armchairs, the Games Room is perfect for passing hours while exploring the 8-game custom leather table, designed by the owners of the villa and fabricated by T.T.Trunks. Beautifully situated to enjoy water views while working out, a fully equipped gym highlights Technogym equipment. Dining options are abundant with indoor and outdoor kitchens along with a separate BBQ area with seating. Set on the top floor, a well-appointed office commands attention with custom furnishings including an impressive black nutwood and leather desk and private bar by Knoll. A private outdoor massage area guarantees prime relaxation with an outdoor shower and loungers for over all three levels.

Drawing from his own personal collection, the owner curated 20 rare artworks for the space to reflect an appreciation for both beauty and breaking boundaries, showcasing vibrant pieces from Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein amongst others.

This bold new property in St. Barths combines indulgent design with unsurpassed comfort. Guests of Villa Embrace have a round-the-clock in-house chef to prepare whatever they desire and translate every request into creative, beautifully presented dishes that pair perfectly with bottles from the extensive wine cellar. Food and beverages can be enjoyed alfresco or in the main dining area featuring Casa Fendi bar stools and a custom, nautical-inspired table from Italy's Barbarini & Gunnell. Private dining experiences can also be arranged, such as a picnic lunch or barbeque dinner on any of St. Barths' 20 white-sand beaches.

All other needs are fulfilled with the assistance of the in-house butler. The villa offers daily housekeeping services, turn-down service, breakfast, a state-of-the-art security system and additional excursion experiences set up by the butler.

The Villa will be accepting bookings from March 1.

